Opposition upset as first time a non-Congress leader became PM for third term: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 2 asked NDA MPs to follow parliamentary rules and conduct, and learn from senior members about the best practices, comments that came a day after the ruling alliance accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of making a "most irresponsible" speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a meeting of NDA MPs, PM Modi said the Opposition is upset as for the first time a non-Congress leader has become prime minister for a third straight term, sources said.

PM urged NDA MPs to follow rules of Parliament: Rijiju

Briefing reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said PM Modi asked MPs to study parliamentary issues, attend Parliament regularly and raise the matters related to their constituency effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if PM Modi referred to Mr. Gandhi's Monday speech in Lok Sabha, Mr. Rijiju said he made no such mention but added that when the country's prime minister speaks, the message is for everyone.

Follow LIVE Updates on Parliament session Day 7

“Today, the PM gave us a very important mantra. He said that every MP has been elected to the House to serve the nation. Irrespective of the party they belong to, service to the nation is our first responsibility. Every NDA MP has to work by prioritising the country, this is what the PM urged. Secondly, the PM guided us well regarding the conduct of MPs,” Mr. Rijiju said.

The Union Minister said that the PM Modi has asked the MPs to develop expertise in some of the major issues of interest and represent those issues in the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He said that every MP should present the matters of their constituency in the House very well as per the rules. He also told us to develop expertise in other major issues of interest - be it water, environment, or social area. So, PM told us to develop expertise in those areas. PM urged NDA MPs to follow the rules of the Parliament, the Parliamentary democracy system and conduct which is essential to becoming a good MP,” he added

Mr. Rijiju said that PM Modi has also requested all the MPs to visit the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (Prime Minister’s Museum) in the National Capital with their family members.

“The Prime Minister has also made one request. Every MP, along with their family, should visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. At Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, the journey from Pt Jawaharlal Nehru to PM Narendra Modi has been displayed beautifully. There is no political agenda...This is the first such effort that the entire country should get to know of the contribution of each PM, appreciate it, learn from it and pay tribute to them,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“...I believe that when the PM of the country speaks, everyone - not just MPs - should take it seriously because he is the Prime Minister of the country. Great people of the country have made PM Modi, the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term historically...”

Mr. Rijiju further said, “The manner in which LoP Rahul Gandhi behaved yesterday, turned his back towards the Speaker, spoke out of rules and insulted the Speaker is something that people of our party, the NDA should not do...”.

‘You are not Hindus’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at BJP

Mr. Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP in the Lok Sabha on Monday, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the alliance meeting, PM Modi was felicitated by NDA leaders for his "historic" third term, Mr. Rijiju added.

Sources said the prime minister asked MPs to study any issue before making comments on it before media, and said they should stay in touch with constituencies and thank voters for their support.

PM Modi also asked MPs to visit the Prime Ministers Museum, noting that it documents the life journey of all prime ministers, something which was not done by earlier governments.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.