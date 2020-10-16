‘Oppn. parties looted waqf land in Karnataka’

Rajeev Chandrasekhar. File photo: PTI

BJP cites 2012 report of State Minorities Commission

The BJP accused Opposition parties in Karnataka on Thursday of having “looted” waqf land meant for poor Muslims, citing a report by the State’s Minorities Commission.

Party spokesperson and MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the commission had pointed out that over 29,000 acres of waqf land was “surreptitiously and illegally” transferred for commercial use. While the report was prepared in 2012, it was tabled in the State Assembly eight years and two “secular governments” later in September this year.

Mr. Chandrasekhar demanded an investigation into such waqf land irregularities in other States too.

The waqf board in the State holds 54,000 acres of land, of which 29,000 acres were “illegally” used for commercial purposes, he said. He named Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and C.M. Ibrahim as being among the alleged beneficiaries of the irregularities.