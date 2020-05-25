Coronavirus lockdown | Opposition mulls strategy to corner govt.

New Delhi

25 May 2020 21:30 IST

Several leaders have called for more aggressive protests against the Centre’s unilateral policies

As the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has stretched to more than two months, a section of Opposition leaders are now advocating a more aggressive approach towards the Union government over its handling of the pandemic.

Congress leaders are supposed to form a small group/committee of Opposition leaders to chalk out an common action plan against the Modi government and effectively hit the streets over “centralisation of powers by usurping powers of the States, dilution of the labour laws, handling the movement of migrant workers and Centre’s refusal to go for direct cash transfers” among other issues.

The idea to form a coordination group was suggested by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi last Friday when Communist Party of India general secretary D. Raja talked of an action plan, moving beyond video conferences. Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav too supported such a demand.

“I will follow up with the Congress leaders on the committee and an action plan since we discussed in the meeting,” Mr. Raja said.

At the start of the lockdown, faced with an unprecedented health crisis, Opposition parties including Opposition-run State governments backed the Narendra Modi government completely.

But now, Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal, Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government and those in other Congress-ruled States have been severely critical of the Centre.

“Union Government has unabashedly usurped powers vested in the States undermining the constitutionally guaranteed federal democracy,” a joint statement issued by 22 Opposition parties last Friday had stated.

On May 22, leaders of the central trade unions had also held a symbolic protest against the unilateral changes to labour laws.

But Opposition leaders do face a tricky situation: how do they organize protests without risking the spread of the virus. “Leaders can go in a delegation or they can resort to symbolic protests . We are all responsible parties and must raise people's issues,” Mr Raja said.