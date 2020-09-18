National

Opposition calls for a shorter monsoon session

Three Opposition parties — TMC, NCP and DMK — have approached the government calling for a shorter monsoon session of Parliament owing to the rising COVID-19 cases. The government, sources however said, is in no mood to curtail the session till all the eleven ordinances are cleared.

The three parties conveyed to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi that the longer the Parliament runs, the greater will be the exposure for the MPs. So far, three MPs have died of COVID-19— two from Lok Sabha (Tirupathi MP Balli Durga Prasad and Kanyakumari MP H. Vasanthakumar) and one from the Rajya Sabha (Ashok Gasti). According to sources, TMC’s Derek O’ Brien, NCP’s Praful Patel and DMK’s Tiruchi Siva met Mr. Joshi on Friday, a day after BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe tested positive.

