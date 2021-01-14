Oppn. alleges collapse of law and order in Bihar

An airline station manager was killed in Patna; a minor girl was burnt alive in Muzaffarpur

After IndiGo airline station manager’s murder in Patna and the rape and murder of a minor girl in Muzaffarpur, Opposition RJD in Bihar slammed the ruling JD(U) alleging “complete collapse of law and order in the State”.

Ruling alliance partner BJP said “Bihar needs Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi model” to control crime, but JD(U) leaders retorted that “only Nitish model will work in the State”.

Unidentified criminals killed IndiGo airlines station manager at the Patna airport, Rupesh Kumar Singh, 42, in front of his apartment in Punaichak area, under Shastrinagar police station, on Tuesday night. The incident sent shock waves across the State capital as Mr. Singh was a popular figure. The Patna police formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the incident. “We’ve got some vital clues, but would rather not reveal them at this juncture. The culprits will soon be nabbed,” said senior police official Rajesh Singh Prabhkar who is part of the SIT.

In another incident, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and burnt alive in Sahebganj area of Muzaffarpur district of north Bihar. The incident is believed to have happened on January 11. The girl died in a hospital where she was undergoing treatment on Wednesday morning. The girl’s father has named four persons of the village in the FIR.

“If [Chief Minister] Nitish Kumar is not able to control crime, he should resign. I’ve been saying ever since this government was formed that Mr. Kumar is a selected and nominated CM who is tired and retired,” Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav told media persons on Wednesday.

Congress national general secretary Tariq Anwar said “Mr. Singh’s murder is proof that Nitish Kumar has lost control over law and order in the State”.

Ruling alliance partner BJP’s MLA from Bankipore constituency, Nitin Navin, said “Bihar needs Yogi model of U.P.” to control crime and criminals. The party’s Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur said the killing of Rupesh Singh had put a question mark over Bihar police’s capability. “State government must hand over the case to the CBI if it fails to solve the case within five days,” he said. Party leader Janaradna Sing Sigriwal too fumed over the increasing criminal incidents in the State.

Former Madhepura MP and president of the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, called for a “thorough probe” into Singh’s murder. “Everyday, there are crimes in every part of the State... Police should be given a free hand,” he said.

According to the latest official data uploaded on Bihar police website, nine persons were killed and four women were raped every day on an average in Bihar from January to October 2020.