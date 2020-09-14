NationalSrinagar 14 September 2020 02:47 IST
Operation on against militants in Pulwama
Security forces on Sunday launched an operation in south Kashmir’s Pulwama after an Army patrol came under fire from militants.
An Army spokesman said militants fired on the security forces on Sunday afternoon when a cordon was being laid in Parigam area. “A joint operation is on,” the Army said.
The Internet was also snapped in Pulwama “as part of the precautionary measure”.
