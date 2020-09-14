National

Operation on against militants in Pulwama

Security forces on Sunday launched an operation in south Kashmir’s Pulwama after an Army patrol came under fire from militants.

An Army spokesman said militants fired on the security forces on Sunday afternoon when a cordon was being laid in Parigam area. “A joint operation is on,” the Army said.

The Internet was also snapped in Pulwama “as part of the precautionary measure”.

