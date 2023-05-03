ADVERTISEMENT

Operation Kaveri | India brings home fresh batch of 231 people

May 03, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - New Delhi

"Another #OperationKaveri flight brings citizens back home. Flight carrying 231 passengers lands in Mumbai," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

PTI

A flight carrying 231 Indian nationals under Operation Kaveri arrives in Mumbai from conflict-hit Sudan, on May 3. | Photo Credit: ANI

India on May 3 brought back home a total of 231 people under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from strife-torn Sudan. The Indians arrived in Mumbai in a commercial flight.

Indians were brought back home from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah where India set up a transit camp for the evacuees.

Under 'Operation Kaveri', India has been taking its citizens in buses from conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in Indian Air Force's (IAF) heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy's ships.

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home in either commercial flight or IAF's aircraft. On Tuesday, 231 Indians arrived in Ahmedabad while another batch of 328 citizens were brought to New Delhi.

Also Read: Despite truce, Sudan near ‘breaking point’, says UN

India brought back 186 people on Monday under the evacuation mission that was launched over a week back. On Sunday, 229 Indians arrived in Bengaluru while 365 people reached Delhi on Saturday.

Under the evacuation mission, 754 people arrived in India in two batches on Friday. The total number of Indians who were brought back home now stands at 2,930, according to official data.

The first batch of 360 evacuees returned to New Delhi in a commercial plane on last Wednesday. The second batch of 246 Indian evacuees arrived in Mumbai in a C17 Globemaster aircraft of the IAF on Thursday.

