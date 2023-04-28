ADVERTISEMENT

Operation Kaveri | India brings home 754 more citizens from Sudan

April 28, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The total number of Indians brought home now stands at 1,360, according to official data.

PTI

Stranded Indian nationals return from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, under Operation Kaveri due to the recent Sudan crisis, at Mumbai airport in Mumbai on April 28. | Photo Credit: ANI

India on April 28 brought home 754 people under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from strife-torn Sudan.

While 392 people arrived in New Delhi in a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force, another batch of 362 Indians were brought to Bengaluru.

The total number of Indians brought home now stands at 1,360, according to official data.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Another C-17 flight carrying 392 passengers reaches New Delhi,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

"India welcomes back 362 Indians as another #OperationKaveri flight touches down in Bengaluru," he said in another tweet.

The people were brought home from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah where India has set up a transit camp for the evacuees.

The first batch of 360 evacuees were brought to New Delhi in a commercial plane on April 26.

The second batch of 246 evacuees arrived in Mumbai in a C-17 Globemaster on April 27.

Under Operation Kaveri, India has been rescuing its citizens in buses from conflict zones in Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to Jeddah in Indian Air Force's transport aircraft and Indian Navy's ships.

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought home in either commercial flights or IAF's aircraft.

India has set up separate control rooms in Jeddah and Port Sudan and the India embassy in Khartoum has been coordinating with them and the MEA's headquarters in Delhi.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

On April 24, Mr. Jaishankar announced the launch of Operation Kaveri to evacuate Indians from Sudan.

On April 27, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said 1,700-2,000 Indians were moved out of the conflict zones.

"Our objective and target is to take the stranded Indians out of harm's way as early as possible... Our effort is to get every stranded Indian out of harm's way and into an area of relative safety and then to Port Sudan and back here (India)," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US