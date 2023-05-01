ADVERTISEMENT

Operation Kaveri | Another batch of 186 Indians back home from Sudan

May 01, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The total number of Indians brought back home now stands at 2,140, according to official data; 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate our nationals stranded in violence-hit Sudan in progress, says MEA

PTI

Indian nationals, evacuated from violence-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri, upon their arrival in Kochi. | Photo Credit: PTI

India on May 1 brought back home another batch of 186 people under 'Operation Kaveri' which was launched a week ago to evacuate Indians stranded in violence-hit Sudan.

'#OperationKaveri continues to bring Indians back home. Flight carrying 186 passengers touches down in Kochi," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

On Sunday, 229 Indians arrived in Bengaluru while 365 people reached Delhi the day before.

Under the evacuation mission, 754 people arrived in India in two batches on Friday.

The total number of Indians who have been brought back home now stands at 2,140, according to official data.

Transit camp

The Indians were brought back home from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah where India set up a transit camp for the evacuees. The first batch of 360 evacuees returned to New Delhi in a commercial plane on Wednesday.

The second batch of 246 Indian evacuees arrived in Mumbai in a C17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Thursday.

Under 'Operation Kaveri', India has been taking its citizens in buses from the conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in Indian Air Force's heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy's ships.

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home in either commercial flights or IAF's aircraft.

Control rooms

India has set up separate control rooms in Jeddah, Port Sudan and the Indian embassy in Khartoum has been coordinating with them besides being in touch with the External Affairs Ministry’s headquarters in Delhi.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday last announced the launch of 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate and bring back the stranded Indians from Sudan.

