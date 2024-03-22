ADVERTISEMENT

Operation ‘Indravati’ begins to evacuate Indians from Haiti to Dominican Republic: Jaishankar

March 22, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - New Delhi

The move comes days after India had said it was looking at evacuating up to 90 of its nationals from Haiti in view of the deteriorating security situation in the Caribbean nation

PTI

12 Indian nationals evacuated from Haiti to the Dominican Republic as part of Operation Indravati, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

India has started Operation Indravati to evacuate its nationals from Haiti to the Dominican Republic, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday and asserted that it was "fully committed" to the security and well-being of Indians abroad.

The move comes days after India had said it was looking at evacuating up to 90 of its nationals from Haiti in view of the deteriorating security situation in the Caribbean nation.

"India begins Operation Indravati to evacuate its nationals from Haiti to the Dominican Republic. 12 Indians evacuated today. Fully committed to the security and well-being of our nationals abroad. Thank the Government of the Dominican Republic for their support," Mr. Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Haitians have little hope in interim government amid spiralling violence

He also shared a photograph along with his post.

Various gangs have launched coordinated attacks on key installations in Haiti in an attempt to force the resignation of the country's embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

How gangs came to dominate Haiti

India doesn't have an embassy in Haiti and the situation in the country is being monitored by the Indian mission at Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic.

ALSO READ
MSF set to scale up presence in Haiti as chaos grips capital

There are between 75 and 90 Indians in Haiti and about 60 of them have registered with Indian authorities to return to India "if need be", External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said at his weekly media briefing on March 15.

"We are ready to evacuate everybody," he had said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Haiti / India

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US