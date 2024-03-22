Operation ‘Indravati’ begins to evacuate Indians from Haiti to Dominican Republic: Jaishankar

March 22, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - New Delhi

India has started Operation Indravati to evacuate its nationals from Haiti to the Dominican Republic, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday and asserted that it was "fully committed" to the security and well-being of Indians abroad.

The move comes days after India had said it was looking at evacuating up to 90 of its nationals from Haiti in view of the deteriorating security situation in the Caribbean nation.

"India begins Operation Indravati to evacuate its nationals from Haiti to the Dominican Republic. 12 Indians evacuated today. Fully committed to the security and well-being of our nationals abroad. Thank the Government of the Dominican Republic for their support," Mr. Jaishankar said in a post on X.