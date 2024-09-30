Operation Chakra-III: CBI arrests 26 more ‘cybercriminals’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 26 accused persons from Pune, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, following a crackdown on a major technology enabled crime network at 32 locations. The syndicate also targeted prospective victims abroad.

While 10 of them were picked up from Pune and five from Hyderabad, 11 were held in Visakhapatnam. During the exercise, the CBI zeroed in on 170 persons suspected to be engaged in the online criminal activities via four call centres.

The probe into the cybercrime network is being conducted in close coordination with the United States’ Homeland Security Investigations and other foreign law enforcement agencies.

Based on fresh inputs, the agency’s International Operations Division registered a First Information Report (FIR) on September 24, as part of the ongoing Operation Chakra-III. After launching an investigation, it carried out coordinated searches at different places across Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Vishakhapatnam beginning September 26.

As alleged by the CBI, the network was being run through four call centres operated by V.C. Infrometrix Private Limited at Regent Plaza, Pune, V.C. Infrometrix Private Limited in Murli Nagar, Visakhapatnam, Viajex Solutions in Hyderabad, and Atriya Global Services Private Limited in Visakhapatnam.

Digital evidence seized

The agency has so far arrested 26 persons and is currently investigating the role of other suspects who were working at the call centres in question. The searches have resulted in the seizure of critical digital evidence and alleged incriminating material. About 951 items including electronic devices, mobile phones, laptops, financial information, and communication records were seized. Besides, ₹58.45 lakh in cash, locker keys, and three luxury vehicles have been seized.

The CBI said the cybercriminals were involved in a range of illicit activities, including impersonating tech support services and approaching victims, especially in the United States, claiming that the victims’ systems had been hacked.

“The victims were made to believe that their identities had been stolen and that a large number of unauthorised transactions were being made in their bank accounts. They were falsely made to believe that they were under surveillance of law enforcement agencies due to suspicious orders purportedly placed by them. The impersonators then induced them to transfer their bank holdings into new bank accounts given by the cybercriminals on the pretext of safeguarding their finances,” said an official.

In some instances, the perpetrators intimidated the victims into transferring the funds to them through international gift cards or cryptocurrency, causing huge losses to them.

Virtual assets

Earlier this month, the CBI — in coordination with the U.S.’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) — had conducted raids in Kolkata and Mumbai, on a group that had been targeting victims overseas since 2022. A key accused named Vishnu Rathi was also arrested from Mumbai. As it turned out, the group would divert the illegally raised funds in the form of virtual assets and bullion. An FIR in the matter was instituted on September 9.

In one instance, on the pretext of offering tech-support services, the cybercriminals had told the victim that her bank account had been compromised. Claiming that the funds were at risk, they allegedly manipulated her into transferring $453,953 to the cryptocurrency wallets controlled by them.

During the search on the premises of Mr. Rathi, 57 gold bars of 100 gm each, ₹16 lakh in cash, a mobile phone, and one laptop used to manage cryptocurrencies, and details of lockers were found.