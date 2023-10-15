Operation Ajay: Two flights bring back 471 Indians from Israel

October 15, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Two flights from Tel Aviv carrying a total of 471 Indians landed in the national capital on October 15.

One flight was operated by Air India and another by SpiceJet.

A total of four flights have been operated under Operation Ajay, which was launched by the government to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back from Israel, where an intense conflict is going on with militant group Hamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Israel-Hamas war, day 9 updates

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday said the third flight with 197 passengers landed at the Delhi airport in the morning.

The fourth flight with 274 passengers onboard touches down in the national capital, he said in posts on social media platform X and also shared pictures of passengers.

Two chartered flights from Tel Aviv, operated by Air India, came with a total of more than 435 passengers on Friday and Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT