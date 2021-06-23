Opening of tender for Central Secretariat buildings postponed again

This is the second time the deadlines have been pushed in a week, with the earlier extension being from June 16 to Wednesday.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) extended the last date of submission of bids and opening of technical bids for the construction of the first three buildings of the proposed new Common Central Secretariat from Wednesday to July 14.

The CPWD issued a corrigendum on Tuesday extending the deadlines citing “administrative reasons”. This is the second time the deadlines have been pushed in a week, with the earlier extension being from June 16 to Wednesday.

The CPWD had floated a modified tender on June 2, seeking technical bids for the construction and maintenance of three buildings to be made as a part of the larger Central Vista redevelopment project. The CPWD had first floated a tender on April 20. The project was estimated to cost ₹3,408 crore and would be first of the 10 buildings proposed to be constructed.