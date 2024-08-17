GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Open to exploring more ways to increase India's collaboration with IMF: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India deeply values its relationship and continuous engagement with IMF, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Published - August 17, 2024 05:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath, during a meeting, in New Delhi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath, during a meeting, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

India is open to exploring more ways to increase its collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during a meeting with IMF's First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath on Saturday (August 17, 2024).

During the meeting, Ms. Gopinath congratulated the Finance Minister on policy continuity in the fiscal consolidation path being followed by the Government of India.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman stated that India deeply values its relationship and continuous engagement with IMF; and looking ahead, the Government of India is open to exploring more ways to increase India's collaboration with the IMF," the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

Besides acknowledging the vibrancy of the Indian economy, Gopinath appreciated the strength of India's relationship with IMF — valuable to both India, IMF, and to the world at large.

economy, business and finance / international (foreign) trade / India

