Onsite registration for COVID vaccination after 3 p.m.

From April 1 all people above 45 years of age will be eligible for vaccination and while advance appointment can be booked through cowin.gov.in, those opting for on-site registration should go to their nearest vaccination centre after 3 p.m., said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday at a press conference.

He added that while this will save the beneficiaries time and limit exposure, those opting for this service should take along identification documents. “Usually people use Aadhaar Card and Voter ID, but other listed identifications including passport, ration card are also acceptable,” he said.