Only youth can dilute dynasty politics in the country, says PM Modi

January 12, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - NASHIK/MUMBAI

Urging the youth to serve the nation through politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on January 12 that their participation will dilute parivaarvad (dynasty politics) prevailing in the country.

Speaking after inaugurating the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, Maharashtra, he said greater the youth’s participation in democracy, the better will be the future of the nation. “We hope the first-time voters can bring new energy and strength to our democracy,” he added.

After a mega road show, followed by prayers at Nashik’s Kalaram Temple and cultural events, Mr. Modi credited the youth with taking India into the top five economies of the world. “India is among the top three start-up ecosystems, making record number of patents, and becoming a major manufacturing hub. All these achievements are because of the efforts and capabilities of the youth,” said the PM.

Urging the youth to work hard and take the nation to new heights, Mr. Modi said, “I consider you the most fortunate generation in the history of India. It is encouraging to see the speed with which youth are getting linked to the MY-Bharat portal [Sports Ministry’s online youth leadership and social engagement platform]. In less than 75 days, 1.10 crore youths have registered on the portal.”

‘Sea of opportunities’

In the last 10 years, the present government provided a sea of opportunities to the youth, said Mr. Modi and mentioned the “implementation of the National Educational Policy, the development of a modern skill ecosystem, the implementation of PM Vishwakarma Yojana for artists and handicrafts sector, upskilling of crores of youth with PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, and setting up of new IITs and NITs in the country. The world is looking towards India as a new skilled force and we are ready to provide training to the youth who wish to showcase their skills to the world. The mobility agreements established by the government with countries like France, Germany, the U.K., Australia, Italy, Austria etc. are hugely benefiting the youth of the country.”

He also spoke on the enabling environment being created in the sectors like drone, animation, gaming, visual effects, atomic, space and mapping sectors. “The growth of highways, modern trains, world-class airports, digital services like vaccination certificates, and affordable data are opening new avenues for the youth of the country,” said Mr. Modi.

“India has become a leader in technology. We have successful Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1 missions, made-in-India INS Vikrant, an indigenously made cannon used for the ceremonial gun salute during Independence Day, and Tejas fighter planes. The extensive use of UPI among other digital payments in small shops to the biggest shopping malls is quite an empowering change to see.”

Setting the goal of a five trillion-dollar economy, the PM said: “The youth must set new challenges to achieve the goals of India becoming a 5 trillion-dollar economy, the third largest economy, a hub of manufacturing and responsibilities like working to prevent climate change and promoting natural farming.”

Lauding India’s achievement in making home-grown millets the tag of superfoods, Mr. Modi said gone are the days when millets were seen as poor man’s food. “India is the global ambassador of yoga, ayurveda and millet.”

He also urged the youth to use and promote made-in India products and keep away from drugs and addiction.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur and Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Nisith Pramanik were present on the occasion.