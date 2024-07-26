Only scams during Congress rule, Modi made India self-reliant in defence: Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on July 26 hit out at the Congress, accusing the United Progressive Alliance-led government of ignoring the needs of the armed forces and making them dependent on imports while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking the nation on the path of self-reliance.

Addressing reporters here, Mr. Vaishnaw said the country, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, has taken huge strides in the defence sector by ushering in structural reforms, giving preference to indigenous production of defence equipment, and encouraging exports.

"During the Congress rule, the Defence Minister used to question the need for building border roads. But, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, more than 6,800 km of roads have been built for the armed forces," Mr. Vaishnaw, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, said.

The Minister said 10 years ago, India had to depend on imports for bullet proof jackets but the country has become self-reliant under the PM Modi-led government.

He said Indian companies are now designing artillery guns and also exporting to other nations.

The Minister said defence production in India has crossed ₹1 lakh crore and defence equipment manufactured in the country was exported to 80 countries.

"Only scams took place under the Congress rule. The BJP has always worked on the principle of nation first," Mr. Vaishnaw said.

He said the government has ushered in structural reforms in the defence sector by appointing the Chief of Defence Staff and introduction of theaterisation of commands for better coordination in working together.

"The reforms in the defence sector by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are now showing results," Mr. Vaishnaw said.

The Minister said India has become self-reliant in the defence sector and almost 70% of requirements of the armed forces are now made in the country.

He said under the Congress rule, names of a particular family were used to name prominent landmarks.

But Prime Minister Modi named islands in the Andamans & Nicobar archipelago after the Param Vir Chakra awardees, Mr. Vaishnaw said.