Only PM Modi under impression that no territory is occupied by China in Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi 

Mr. Gandhi said the approach taken by the government, which is completely denying that the Chinese have taken our land, is dangerous and would give China more confidence to engage in aggressive behaviour.

January 29, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference in Srinagar Sunday, 29 Jan. 2023,

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference in Srinagar Sunday, 29 Jan. 2023, | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ladakh situation and said he has been told by locals that around 2,000 square kilometre of land is now under Chinese occupation.

“Prime Minister Modi is the only person under the impression that no land has been taken by China. A Ladakhi delegation clearly said that 2,000 sq. km of Indian territory was taken by the Chinese. They also said that many patrolling points that used to be in India are now firmly in Chinese hands,” Mr. Gandhi said in Srinagar.

He said the approach taken by the government, which is completely denying that the Chinese have taken our land, is dangerous and would give China more confidence to engage in aggressive behaviour. “We have to deal with the Chinese firmly and tell them they are sitting on our land, and they won’t be tolerated,” Mr. Gandhi said.

He also accused the government of denying the Opposition space to discuss the issue in Parliament. “They (the government) just don’t allow any debate on the Ladakh situation,” he added.

