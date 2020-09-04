Only half of JEE students wrote exam on Day 1; 80% attendance on Day 2 and 3

Just over half the students who had registered for the B.Arch and B.Planning papers on the first day of JEE-Main turned up to write the examination on Tuesday. The second and third day of the examination, which were for B.E and B.Tech admissions, saw 80% attendance.
To put it in context, over 94% of registered students wrote the B.E/B.Tech papers in the same examination last year, while the B.Arch and B.Planning papers saw more than 80% attendance.
The Hindu had reported that many students who had registered for both architecture and engineering exams chose to skip the B.Arch and B.Planning papers this year, and focus on B.E and B.Tech in the light of COVID-19 risk, leading to 54% attendance on Day 1.
Overall, attendance has been lower this year due to fear of infection and difficulties in transportation due to the pandemic and local lockdowns, which forced a number of registered candidates to miss the examination.
The JEE Main will continue till Sunday, with a total 8.58 lakh candidates registered for the examination. At the halfway point, almost 3.44 lakh students have written the examination in 660 centres in two shifts per day, out of 4.58 lakh students who had registered for these dates.
