GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Only Govt. can fact-check news on Ministries, departments: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw acknowledged the Supreme Court’s stay on the notification of the PIB’s Fact Check Unit, set up to report alleged misinformation and fake news about the Union government

Updated - August 03, 2024 12:48 am IST

Published - August 02, 2024 10:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on August 2, 2024

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on August 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on August 2 acknowledged the Supreme Court’s stay on the notification of the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check Unit, set up to report alleged misinformation and fake news about the Union government. 

The notification “has been stayed by the honorable Supreme Court … but our point is, [for] anything related to the Government of India, only the Government of India can say whether it is a correct fact or a wrong fact,” Mr. Vaishnaw said in response to a supplementary question on the fact check unit. “That is still under contest.” 

The unit, housed in the PIB, would have stripped social media companies of so-called safe harbour protections from users’ speech linking to, or containing, any news subsequently determined as fake by the PIB, opening platforms up to potential legal action for users’ posts. The government has defended its intentions in the Bombay High Court, which initially stayed the notification. The Supreme Court subsequently restored the stay when the High Court declined to extend it. 

While the fact check unit itself is operational, what has been stayed is the authority it would have had under the IT Rules, 2021, whose provisions would have lent more weight to the FCU’s individual determinations of misinformation. 

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.