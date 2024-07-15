Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on July 15 that eight people applied under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam before 1971, and only two of them appeared for the interview.

Addressing a press conference at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, Mr. Sarma said, "So far, eight people in Assam have applied under CAA prior to 1971, and only two have appeared for the interview."

He further stated that anyone who came to India before 2015 has the first right to apply for citizenship, and if they do not apply, a case will be lodged against them. “Anyone who came to India before 2015 has the first right to apply for citizenship under the CAA. If they don’t apply, we will lodge a case against them. This is a statutory instruction. We will deport those who came after 2015,” he said.

Regarding applicants who have ‘Foreigners Tribunals’ cases registered against them in Assam, he mentioned that if the cases were before 2015, they would be given a chance to apply for citizenship under CAA.

He also urged the Hindu Bengalis in Assam to apply, but they said they were Indians and would rather fight the case than apply under CAA. “If the cases are from before 2015, they have a chance to apply. If they don’t apply, proceedings will continue. We also requested the Hindu Bengalis in Assam to apply, but they said that they are Indian and would like to continue the proceedings rather than apply,” he said.

Partha Pratim Majumdar, Secretary to the Government of Assam Home and Political Department, on July 5 sent a letter to the Special Director General of Police (Border) of Assam’s Srimantapur, restricting the forwarding of cases of persons belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Jain, and Christian communities who entered India prior to December 31, 2014, directly to the Foreigners Tribunals.

“In view of the above provision of law, the border police may not forward cases of persons belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Jain, and Christian communities who entered India prior to December 31, 2014, directly to the Foreigners Tribunals... A separate register may be maintained for this category of persons,” the letter read.

However, the letter mentioned that there would be no differential treatment available to anyone who entered Assam from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan after December 31, 2014, irrespective of their religion, and if detected, they would be sent straight to the Foreigners Tribunal for further action.

“This differential treatment will not be available to persons who entered Assam from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan after December 31, 2014, irrespective of their religion. Once detected, they should be immediately forwarded to the jurisdictional Foreigners Tribunal for further action,” the letter stated.