Only 3,996 of 1.08 lakh vacant govt. flats rented out under affordable housing scheme

19 August 2021 22:46 IST

Just about 4,000 out of the 1.08 lakh vacant government flats identified when the Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) scheme was announced in May 2020 have been rented out to beneficiaries so far.

Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a part of the COVID-19 relief package, the ARHC scheme of the Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry sought to refurbish flats that had been constructed under various government schemes but not allotted to beneficiaries, in order to rent them out at affordable rates.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Ministry and the School of Planning and Architecture here, HUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said on Thursday that 3,996 flats in Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Surat had been rented out so far and work on getting 7,000 more such units ready was on. In addition, Mr. Mishra said that about 60,000 new units to be constructed under the scheme by the both public and private sectors had received sanction.

