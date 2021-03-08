Only 32% sexual offence cases completed within 60 days: MHA data

New Delhi

“Adjournment alert module” developed to ensure timely disposal, says Ministry

Investigation in only 32% cases of sexual offences against women and children is being completed within the stipulated 60-day period, according to data collated through the Ministry of Home Affairs’ analytics tool — Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO)

In February 2019, the MHA launched ITSSO to monitor and track time-bound investigation in sexual assault cases.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018 amended Section 173 of Code of Criminal Procedure to provide for completion of investigation in rape cases within two months.

As per the ITSSO data from April 21, 2018 to November 24, 2020, 1,72,471 cases of offences against women and children were reported across the country. Of these, 1,64,449 cases that were registered at least two months ago (when the data was captured on November 24, 2020), probe in only 54,161 cases could be completed within the two-months time frame, a compliance rate of little over 32%.

In 44% cases, the final probe was completed in more than two months. Only in 13.4% cases when the FIR was less than two-month old (at the time of capture of data), the investigation was completed within two months.

The ITSSO is part of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) that connects over 15,000 police stations and can be accessed only by law-enforcement agencies.

The MHA said on Monday an “adjournment alert module” has also been developed as a step towards facilitating the States and the Union Territories to ensure timely disposal of criminal cases. “As per this, whenever a government prosecutor seeks an adjournment in a criminal case more than twice, the system has a provision to send an alert to senior officers to prevent unavoidable delays,” said the MHA.

Listing out steps taken in the past seven years to enhance women’s safety, it said the National Database of Sexual Offenders (NDSO) has been launched to identify repeat offenders and receive alerts on sex offenders. The NDSO was launched in 2018 and it has a database of around 10.21 convicted sexual offenders.

The MHA said the Centre has sanctioned ₹200 crore to States and UTs to set up women help desks in police stations and to set up and strengthen Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTU) in all districts as also on vulnerable State borders.