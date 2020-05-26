National

Online ticket booking, masks likely when monuments, museums re-open

Doors of the Gandhi Museum are closed for people as a preventive measure from COVID-19 in Madurai.

Doors of the Gandhi Museum are closed for people as a preventive measure from COVID-19 in Madurai.   | Photo Credit: S. James

Online ticket booking, masks likely when monuments, museums re-open

(Print desk to note: byline requested)

When museums, monuments and archaeological sites re-open to the public, visitors may have to buy tickets online, wear masks and follow social distancing norms, according to Union Culture Ministry officials who are preparing a post-COVID-19 lockdown standard operating procedure (SOP).

The Culture Ministry had closed its museums and monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the public from March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a decision on re-opening and the rules to be followed for that would be notified by the National Disaster Management Authority under the Ministry of Home Affairs, a senior Culture Ministry official said an SOP was being drafted for safe opening of museums and monuments.

The official said online-only ticketing system, mandatory wearing of masks by all, and placement of hand sanitisers to maintain hygieine were being considered as a part of the SOP. Limiting the number of visitors at a given time was also being considered, the official said.

Another official said guidelines for the tourism sector, including hotels, would also be drawn up as a large number of visitors to the cultural sites are tourists.

The Culture Ministry had first closed the 143 ticketed monuments and museums under the ASI and the National Museum in Delhi from March 17, before closing all 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments from the next day. The closures were initially till March 31 and were extended along with the national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 5:51:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/online-ticket-booking-masks-likely-when-monuments-museums-re-open/article31679214.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY