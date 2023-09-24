Online self-learning course in Indian Sign Language launched

September 24, 2023 04:18 am | Updated 04:18 am IST - New Delhi

An online self-learning course in Indian Sign Language and a comprehensive dictionary containing 10,000 ISL terms were launched on the International Day of Sign Languages on Saturday. This online resource will serve as a valuable tool for individuals seeking to expand their vocabulary and fluency in Indian Sign Language.

In a statement, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said the primary objective of the online course is to acquire basic communication skills in Indian Sign Language among a wide range of individuals, including parents of deaf children, siblings, educators, and anyone interested in gaining fundamental knowledge of ISL.

The course comprises 10 modules, covering 30 essential topics, to ensure that learners acquire a comprehensive understanding of basic ISL communication.

Furthermore, the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), in collaboration with Societe Generale and v-shesh, introduced a significant initiative by launching 260 signs for financial terms in Indian Sign Language.This initiative is aimed at bridging communication gaps between deaf and hearing individuals working in the financial and banking sector. The development of these signs is expected to enhance employment opportunities for deaf job seekers in these sectors, the statement said.

In addition to these initiatives, the ISLRTC announced the launch of ISL courses specifically designed for special schools catering to the hearing impaired population, further strengthening the educational support available for this community.

To enhance communication accessibility and promote inclusivity, a video relay service for the deaf community was introduced, allowing individuals to use WhatsApp video calls to communicate with remote sign language interpreters, the statement added.