ADVERTISEMENT

Online auction of gifts, mementoes received by PM Modi begins

October 02, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The proceeds of the e-auction of 912 items will go to the Namami Gange programme.

The Hindu Bureau

An exhibition of gifts and mementoes presented to PM Narendra Modi at National Gallery of Modern Art, in New Delhi. These items will auctioned and the proceeds will support the Namami Gange initiative. | Photo Credit: PTI

An array of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during various programmes and events across the country has been put up for e-auction, which began on October 2.

The 912 items are on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Delhi.

The proceeds of the e-auction, which will continue till October 31, will go to the Namami Gange programme. The auction will be held at https://pmmementos.gov.in

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Auctions of gifts to PM Modi net ₹22.5 crore: RTI reply

The Namami Gange is a flagship programme of the Centre with the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution and the conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Modi said these gifts and mementoes were a testament to the rich culture, tradition and artistic heritage of India. “Starting today, an exhibition at the @ngma_delhi will display a wide range of gifts and mementoes given to me over the recent past,” he said.

This is fifth such e-auction. Over 7,000 items had been put up for auction over the previous four editions. The first e-auction was held on January 2019.

Speaking about the auction, Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi said, “The funds generated through this auction will contribute to this noble cause [Namami Gange], reinforcing our unwavering commitment to safeguarding this invaluable national asset.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US