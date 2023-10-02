HamberMenu
Online auction of gifts, mementoes received by PM Modi begins

The proceeds of the e-auction of 912 items will go to the Namami Gange programme.

October 02, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
An exhibition of gifts and mementoes presented to PM Narendra Modi at National Gallery of Modern Art, in New Delhi. These items will auctioned and the proceeds will support the Namami Gange initiative.

An exhibition of gifts and mementoes presented to PM Narendra Modi at National Gallery of Modern Art, in New Delhi. These items will auctioned and the proceeds will support the Namami Gange initiative. | Photo Credit: PTI

An array of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during various programmes and events across the country has been put up for e-auction, which began on October 2.

The 912 items are on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Delhi.

The proceeds of the e-auction, which will continue till October 31, will go to the Namami Gange programme. The auction will be held at https://pmmementos.gov.in

ALSO READ
Auctions of gifts to PM Modi net ₹22.5 crore: RTI reply

The Namami Gange is a flagship programme of the Centre with the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution and the conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Modi said these gifts and mementoes were a testament to the rich culture, tradition and artistic heritage of India. “Starting today, an exhibition at the @ngma_delhi will display a wide range of gifts and mementoes given to me over the recent past,” he said.

This is fifth such e-auction. Over 7,000 items had been put up for auction over the previous four editions. The first e-auction was held on January 2019.

Speaking about the auction, Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi said, “The funds generated through this auction will contribute to this noble cause [Namami Gange], reinforcing our unwavering commitment to safeguarding this invaluable national asset.”

