Ongoing conflicts trigger need for a strong, capable Air Force: Air chief

The global security environment is in a state of constant flux. The ongoing conflicts demonstrate the inescapable requirement to have a strong and capable Air Force. Therefore, there is a need for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to be prepared to meet any contingency that challenges our national interests, said Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh in Chennai on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

Speaking at the 92nd Anniversary of the Air Force Day held at the Air Force Station in Tambaram near Chennai, the Air Chief Marshal said the IAF had made significant strides over the past year in strengthening its operational capabilities, enhancing professionalism and adapting to ever evolving, challenging modern warfare.

“On this day, while we rededicate ourselves to the service of the nation, we must also look back to introspect on the previous year, celebrate our achievements, recognise areas where we fell short, learn our lessons, and realign ourselves to the present and future requirements.”

‘Tarang Shakti’

He said India expanded its participation in bilateral and multilateral exercises with the Air Forces of friendly foreign countries this year and hosted ‘Tarang Shakti,’ the largest multinational exercise, after 61 years, with participation from Air Force contingents from more than 30 nations.

The Air chief said adopting the latest technologies along with innovative and out-of-the-box thinking would play a decisive role in today’s multi-domain environment. “Over the years, we have become more empowered with better technology and achieved new levels of exploitation of our systems and weapons. Concrete steps are being taken to support ‘Make in India’ initiatives by engaging MSMEs, start-ups, individual innovators, professionals, R&D institutes, and academia.”

He said the IAF had always been the first responder to any calls for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, both within India and abroad. “In the last year, the IAF has been called upon to provide flood relief in many locations while fighting forest fires in some others. We also played an important role in relief and evacuation from many countries. The rescue of the merchant ship MV Ruen in March this year demonstrated our strategic reach and prowess.”

“As we enter the 93rd year of our existence, let us continue to strive towards a stronger, more capable and fully self-reliant IAF. Together, we will ensure that IAF remains a symbol of strength, security and sovereignty for our nation,” he said.

Air Force parade

In the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and senior officers from the defence forces, he reviewed the Air Force parade and witnessed the scintillating aerial display of fighter jets and helicopters and the precise performance of the Air Warrior Drill Team which enthralled the audience.

Pilatus PC-7, indigenously made light combat helicopter HAL Prachand, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Sukhoi - 30 MKI, Sarang Helicopter Team and Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team were among others which performed thrilling aerobatic manoeuvres.

Two air warriors fainted during the parade due to the scorching sun. The medical team carried them on stretchers and administered treatment. Entry to the Tambaram Air Force Station was restricted on Tuesday. The event comes on the heels of the air show organised as a part of the Air Force Day celebrations on Chennai’s Marina beach on Sunday, during which five persons died due to heat.

