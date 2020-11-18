One or two nations hindering UN reform: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI

18 November 2020 22:09 IST

He seeks more global cooperation, especially with Europe

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s demand for reform of the United Nations, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said “one or two” countries are obstructing the process of expansion of the UN Security Council.

The Minister said India had been urging the global community for reform of the major institutions but one or two countries had shown that they wanted to “freeze one moment of history for perpetual gain to continue.”

“The fact that different people in different parts of the world are pointing out to the shortcoming of the UN ... is something that UN should take seriously,” said Mr. Jaishankar who made the comments during a virtual speech at the Centre for European Policy Studies. The remarks highlight more occasion when the Indian policy makers have referred obliquely to China’s opposition to the idea of reform of the UN Security Council.

Mr. Modi spoke about the necessity of reforms in UN and the World Health Organisation to make these bodies more responsive to the emerging challenges of the world such as terrorism and the current global pandemic.

Presenting India’s priorities, Mr. Jaishankar pointed out that India has been successful in repatriation of large number of nationals from abroad under the current conditions and he referred to the positive benefit of “external” influences in the development of various Asian economies in the past. “We would like our interactions to help transform our society,” said Mr. Jaishankar seeking more global cooperation, especially with countries of Europe.

Calling for more cooperation with EU members, Mr. Jaishankar highlighted that countries such as Denmark had solution for India’s air pollution and said such scientific innovations were of great relevance to India.