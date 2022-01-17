One of largest and grandest flypasts over Rajpath this Republic Day

New Delhi

17 January 2022 22:32 IST

The flypast during the Republic Day parade this year will be one of the “largest and grandest” flypasts that have taken place over Rajpath, an Indian Air Force Spokesperson said on Monday. A total of 75 aircraft will take part in the flypast coinciding with 75 years of Independence with the aviation assets of the Army and Navy joining the IAF.

The parade would end with the ‘Amrit’ formation featuring 17 Jaguar aircraft flying in the shape of ‘75’ to mark 75 years of independence, according to Wg Cdr Indranil Nandi, PRO Western Air Command.

Other major formations include ‘Vinaash’ formation by five Rafale jets, ‘Baaz’ formation featuring one Rafale, two jaguars, two Mig-29s and two SU-30MKI aircraft.

The Navy would also take part in the flypast with a P-8I maritime patrol aircraft and two Mig-29Ks flying in ‘Varuna’ formation. The P-8I and Mig-29Ks had earlier flown over Rajpath in 2015 when then US President Barak Obama was the Chief Guest.

As per practice, the IAF will have a marching contingent, a musical band and a tableau in the Parade. The IAF tableau will showcase Mig-21 and Gnat fighters which took part in the 1971 war, Rafale fighter jet, indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCH), Ashlesha 3D surveillance radar and G-SAT7 communications satellite.

The IAF had won Best Marching contingent awards in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2020. A 120 member IAF band will take part in Beating The Retreat on January 29.