One of India’s neighbours deliberately wants to create trouble in country: Venkaiah Naidu

In an oblique reference to Pakistan, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on December 23 said a neighbour of India deliberately wants to create trouble in the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, by “funding and training” terrorists.

Interacting with 30 girl students from five schools based in and around Srinagar, he said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and there is no question of any compromise on that.

“We are trying to resolve the dispute on PoK [Pakistan-occupied Kashmir] issue with the neighbour,” Mr. Naidu said during the interaction at his residence here.

He said a “neighbour” was continuously trying to disturb peace and deliberately creating trouble in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, by “abetting, aiding, funding and training terrorists”.

But India continues to believe in “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family), Mr. Naidu said.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu poses for a group photograph with students from Jammu and Kashmir, at the Uparashtrapati Niwas in New Delhi on December 23, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

PoK issue

On the PoK issue, the Vice-President said, “We have to address those issues and that is what we are trying to do.”

“India does not want to have a disturbed relationship with anybody including Pakistan.” India does not believe in war and wants to live peacefully and “have a good relationship with Pakistan too,” Mr. Naidu said.

He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to have healthy and peaceful relationships with the country’s neighbours, and referred to the invitations extended to the heads of states of neighbouring countries when he was sworn in as the Prime Minister in May 2014.

Mr. Modi also visited Pakistan around four years back following an invitation by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for a family event of the Pakistan leader, Mr. Naidu said.

While India believes in democracy and continues to hold periodic elections to the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies and local bodies “our neighbour has no democracy”, he said.

Sustaining democracy and holding elections “is the beauty of India and that is the beautiful way to govern ourselves”, he said.

Article 370

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, he said it must be seen as redemption of Jammu and Kashmir on the path of progress. “It was a temporary provision that had long outlived its utility. Its abrogation was essential to fast-track the progress of the region,” the Vice-President said.

For decades, the Jammu and Kashmir region suffered development deficit due to terrorism. Cross-border militancy had spoiled the prospects of an entire generation of bright local youths, he said.

“We cannot let this continue,” Mr. Naidu said.

“Recent changes in the structure of Jammu and Kashmir are intended to extend all the benefits which other Indians have been enjoying all this while. I am confident that Jammu and Kashmir will make rapid progress and be able to focus on development and people’s welfare much more than earlier in the coming months and years,” he said.

Mr. Naidu commended the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles for arranging the 10-day visit of children from Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh to Delhi and Agra.

“I believe that your visit to Delhi will be a memorable one and you will get to see the rapid changes taking place in the country and the new opportunities that will emerge from these changes,” he told the students.

The students were accompanied by two teachers, Rashtriya Rifles Major Jasneet Singh and Military Nursing Service Captain Anjal Preet Kaur.