‘One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer’: Congress’ dig at Government’s ‘single fertilizer brand order’

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Indian National Congress on Thursday slammed the government’s reported order directing all fertilizer companies to sell their products under a single brand, describing it as “one nation, one man, one fertilizer”.

In a bid to bring about uniformity in fertiliser brands across the country, the government issued an order directing all companies to sell their products under a single brand name of ‘Bharat’, media reports said.

“Nothing that the Sarvavyapi does for self-promotion should surprise us anymore. Latest is the decision to sell all fertilizers under one brand and that too as part of PM-BJP (Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana),” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

“One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer!” he tweeted.