‘One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer’: Congress’ dig at Government’s ‘single fertilizer brand order’

PTI August 25, 2022 14:17 IST

To bring uniformity in fertiliser brands across India, the government reportedly ordered companies to sell all their products under a single brand name of ‘Bharat’

Indian National Congress on Thursday slammed the government’s reported order directing all fertilizer companies to sell their products under a single brand, describing it as “one nation, one man, one fertilizer”. In a bid to bring about uniformity in fertiliser brands across the country, the government issued an order directing all companies to sell their products under a single brand name of ‘Bharat’, media reports said. Also Read | Not a fertile policy “Nothing that the Sarvavyapi does for self-promotion should surprise us anymore. Latest is the decision to sell all fertilizers under one brand and that too as part of PM-BJP (Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana),” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said. “One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer!” he tweeted.



