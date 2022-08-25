India

‘One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer’: Congress’ dig at Government’s ‘single fertilizer brand order’

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. File

Indian National Congress on Thursday slammed the government’s reported order directing all fertilizer companies to sell their products under a single brand, describing it as “one nation, one man, one fertilizer”.

In a bid to bring about uniformity in fertiliser brands across the country, the government issued an order directing all companies to sell their products under a single brand name of ‘Bharat’, media reports said.

“Nothing that the Sarvavyapi does for self-promotion should surprise us anymore. Latest is the decision to sell all fertilizers under one brand and that too as part of PM-BJP (Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana),” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

“One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer!” he tweeted.


