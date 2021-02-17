One more human body part found in Chamoli

NEW DELHI

17 February 2021 14:22 IST

One more human body part has been found by the search teams in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli. The total death toll stands at 58.

The identities of 30 bodies have been established so far, while 25 body parts recovered from different places.

The Joshimath police station has registered 204 missing reports. The DNA samples of 91 family members of missing persons have been collected, according to the police.