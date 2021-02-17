National

One more human body part found in Chamoli

Aerial view shows washed away Tapovan hydel power project plant after Sunday's glacier burst, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, on Feb. 12, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 17 February 2021 14:22 IST
Updated: 17 February 2021 14:27 IST

One more human body part has been found by the search teams in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli. The total death toll stands at 58.

The identities of 30 bodies have been established so far, while 25 body parts recovered from different places.

The Joshimath police station has registered 204 missing reports. The DNA samples of 91 family members of missing persons have been collected, according to the police.

