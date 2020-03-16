One more Gujarat MLA resigns

One more Congress MLA in Gujarat, Mangal Gamit, resigned on Monday ahead of the Rajya Sabha election, taking the number to five in the State.
Also read | Congress moves Gujarat MLAs to Rajasthan ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
The Congress accused the BJP of making a mockery of democracy by resorting to “naked horse trading in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh”.
‘Manufacturing crisis’
Former P. Chidambaram alleged that the BJP was “manufacturing crisis” in the two States.
“Elections to the Rajya Sabha are intended to be held according to respective party strengths through open voting. BJP is wrecking the law. Shame,” Mr. Chidambaram said on Twitter.
“This country has never seen this naked dance for power as far the BJP’s insatiable appetite for hogging political power through devious means,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.
