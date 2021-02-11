One more BJP MP moves privilege motion against Mahua Moitra

Nishikant Dubey and PP Chowdhary of the BJP have moved a privilege notice against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over her remarks against a former Chief Justice of India in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Ms. Moitra’s remarks were expunged by the Chair. During her speech on the Motion of Thanks debate, without naming any individual, she said that the judiciary has failed in its duty.
“Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra had used words and opinion which are defamatory, indecent, undignified and unparliamentary and violation of the Constitution,” Mr. Dueby said in his notice.
The notice moved by Mr. Dubey also names Indian Express Editor Raj Kamal Jha for publishing Ms. Moitra’s speech. Mr. Dubey has quoted the portion of the story that he finds objectionable. “Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra caused an uproar in Lok Sabha on Monday as she raised the issue of a ‘former CJI’ being accused of sexual harassment and then sitting on his own trial.”
Mr. Dubey said initiating privilege proceedings is the “only way to discipline an experienced member so that the atmosphere of our country is not vitiated any further”.
He said despite the fact that the remarks were expunged from the record they continued to be shared on social media and were published by the daily.
Mr. Chowdhary also in his application to the Speaker has made the same arguments, objecting to the fact that the speech is now available on YouTube and other social media outlets.
