One militant killed in Srinagar encounter: Police

An encounter has erupted in Srinagar on Thursday evening, with militants holed up in the area and firing is going on.

According to the police, one unidentified militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter.

A police spokesman said the security forces, including the police, have engaged the hiding militants in the encounter in Malbagh area of Srinagar.

“Security forces are on the job,” the police spokesman said.

It’s third encounter in Srinagar since May. Earlier, five militants were killed in two separate encounters in Srinagar.

