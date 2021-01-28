One lakh NCC cadets to serve coastal, border areas

Narendra Modi said that training infrastructure for NCC is being strengthened.

To strengthen the security network in the border and coastal areas, the participation of National Cadet Corps (NCC) is being boosted and the government has made efforts to see that the role of NCC is further expanded, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

“On August 15 last year, it was announced that NCC will be given new responsibilities in around 175 districts in the coastal and border areas. For this, around one lakh NCC cadets are being trained by Army, Navy and Air Force. Of these, one-third are girl cadets,” Mr. Modi said addressing the PM’s NCC Rally in the national capital.

Be it the floods or any other calamity, NCC cadets helped the people last year and during the COVID-19 pandemic lakhs of cadets worked with the administration and society across the country, Mr. Modi said. “It is commendable,” he stated.

He said that training infrastructure for NCC is being strengthened. As against just one firing simulator earlier, 98 are being established now. Micro flight simulators are also being increased from 5 to 44 and rowing simulators from 11 to 60, he stated.

Mr. Modi also inspected the Guard of Honour, reviewed the March Past by NCC contingents and witnessed cultural performance during the event.

Referring to the three Rafale jets, which landed in India on Wednesday, Mr. Modi said the aircraft flying non-stop from France with the help of UAE, Saudi Arabia and Greece reflect the strengthening of ties with Gulf countries.

Talking of Maoist threat in the country, Mr. Modi said it was this blend of sense of duty among the citizenry and bravery of the security forces that broke the back of naxalism and Maoism, which was affecting a large part of our country. “Now menace of Naxalism has been shrunk to a very limited area of the country and affected youths have left the path of violence to join the development mainstream,” he added.