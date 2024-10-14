ADVERTISEMENT

One killed in violence during Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich 

Published - October 14, 2024 04:44 am IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed concerned authorities to take strict action against the culprits

Mayank Kumar

One person was killed and at least four others were injured on Sunday (October 13, 2024) after a clash erupted between two groups of people hailing from different communities during Durga idol immersion procession in Mahasi under Hardi police station limits in Bahraich district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased person was identified as Ram Gopal, 22, while injured are identified as Sudhakar Tiwari 22, Ranjan, 31, Divyang Satyawan 42 and Akhilesh Bajpai 52. The incident happened when stones were pelted and gunshots fired at the procession with some miscreants disconnecting the microphone of the procession. Heavy police force is deployed in the area with senior district officials also stationed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed concerned authorities to take strict action against the culprits.

“Those who spoil the atmosphere in Mahasi of Bahraich district will not be spared. Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them. Immersion of idols will continue. Administration and police officials have been directed to be present on the spot and communicate with religious organizations to ensure that the immersion of idols is done on time,” posted Mr. Adityanath, on X. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US