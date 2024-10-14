One killed in violence during Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich 

One person was killed and at least four others were injured on Sunday (October 13, 2024) after a clash erupted between two groups of people hailing from different communities during Durga idol immersion procession in Mahasi under Hardi police station limits in Bahraich district.

The deceased person was identified as Ram Gopal, 22, while injured are identified as Sudhakar Tiwari 22, Ranjan, 31, Divyang Satyawan 42 and Akhilesh Bajpai 52. The incident happened when stones were pelted and gunshots fired at the procession with some miscreants disconnecting the microphone of the procession. Heavy police force is deployed in the area with senior district officials also stationed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed concerned authorities to take strict action against the culprits.

“Those who spoil the atmosphere in Mahasi of Bahraich district will not be spared. Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them. Immersion of idols will continue. Administration and police officials have been directed to be present on the spot and communicate with religious organizations to ensure that the immersion of idols is done on time,” posted Mr. Adityanath, on X.

