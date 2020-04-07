One held for bid to assault lady doctor

The Surat police on Monday lodged an FIR against one Chentan Mehta and arrested him for reportedly hurling abuses at and attempting to assault a lady doctor in their apartment complex.

The incident came to light when a video was shared on the social media which went viral.

The man allegedly asked the doctor to “get out” of the apartment saying he did not care even if she was a doctor. Several times, the accused ran towards the woman and tried to launch a physical assault.

Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha told the media that he spoken to the doctor and a case was lodged against the accused.

“The incident was brought to my notice and we immediately informed the police for action. The case was lodged and the accused person was arrested,” said local BJP legislator Harsh Sanghvi.

One person died in Vadodara while 16 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded in the State taking the cases to 146 and the toll to 12. Twentytwo patients have fully recovered and discharged from their respective hospitals.

According to Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi, 15 places in Gujarat are cluster quarantined — eight in in Ahmedabad, three in Surat and two each in Vadodara and Bhavnagar.

Of the 146 cases, 87 are from local transmission. Three patients are critical and on ventilators.