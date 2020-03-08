One dies of suspected COVID-19 infection in Murshidabad

A young worker died in the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in central Bengal on Sunday. He arrived from Riyadh on Saturday and was admitted to the isolation ward on account of suspected symptoms of the COVID-19, hospital sources said. However, it is not yet clear if he died of the virus.

The man, whose identity has not yet been made public, was released from his work place in Saudi Arabia owing to high blood sugar level. He reached Murshidabad on Saturday. Locals confirmed that he suffered from mild fever, high blood pressure, high diabetes and difficulty in breathing and was put in the isolation ward because of his international travel history.

His blood samples were sent to the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) in Kolkata. However, he died before the results were received by the hospital. As yet, “it cannot be confirmed” whether the man died of COVID-19, sources said. Hospital sources said it would “take at least another 24 hours” before the results are received by the hospital authorities and at least five hours for the test to be completed.

Until the cause of the death is established, the body cannot be disposed of, the hospital said.