One dies in Karnataka, A.P. grapples with spread

Karnataka’s Tumakuru district recorded the death of a COVID-19 patient on Wednesday and the State reported 12 new cases.

The virus continued to infect more people in Andhra Pradesh, which reported 73 new cases in 11 districts, and Kurnool and Guntur remained hotspots. Kerala had 10 fresh cases Wednesday, of whom eight had contracted the disease through ‘contact with known or unknown sources’.

Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that there was no community transmission in the State.

Kollam accounted for six of the 10 new cases while Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod had two cases each.

With the detection of 73 new cases, the tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 1,332. The State had conducted 7,727 tests, the highest number tested in a day, taking the total samples tested to 88,061.

Among fresh cases, 29 were from Guntur, the second most affected district after Kurnool, which reported 11 cases. Krishna district reported 13 cases while Kadapa, Prakasam and Anantapur districts had four cases each. Chittoor had three cases, West Godavari two and East Godavari, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam one case each.

In Telangana seven more cases were reported on Wednesday, all from Greater Hyderabad limits, taking the total to 1,016. The medical bulletin said 11 districts including Siddipet and Mulugu were COVID-free.

With the death in Tumakuru district the toll in Karnataka stood at 21. The 12 new cases reported raised the tally to 535.

A 73-year-old man admitted on April 25 to a hospital in Tumakuru with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) died on Wednesday.

The 12 new cases include eight from Kalaburagi and one each from Davangere, Hukkeri in Belagavi and Nanjangud, Mysuru.

While Bengaluru Urban had no case, Davangere (earlier a non-COVID district after a recovery) recorded its second case. The new cases include a six-year-old girl from Kalaburagi and four teenagers.

Karnataka’s COVID-19 infection growth rate stands at 1.25 % in the last five days. While 60 cases tested positive in the last five days, 64 persons were discharged, the Minister said.

The State plans to bring back Indians stranded abroad.

As many as 10,823 persons from Karnataka were stranded including 4,408 tourists and visitors, 3,074 students, 2,784 migrants and professionals and 557 ship crew.

2 deaths,104 cases in T.N.

Tamil Nadu’s capital saw another spike in the number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Ninety four of the 104 cases reported in the State were in the city. Two more persons, including a 27-year-old pregnant woman, died of COVID-19 in the city.

The number of persons with an unlinked source of infection (primary) increased to 37 on Wednesday.

COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu stand at 2,162 - 1,455 men and 707 women. The total number of deaths have gone up to 27.

The fresh cases, which included 63 men, were reported in five districts.

Officials of the Health Department said they were intensifying all existing activities in Chennai Corporation areas.