One dies as under-construction building collapses in Bhubaneswar airport

One person died when an under-construction building collapsed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Friday.

The 10,000 sq. ft. building will serve as a link between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. The incident took place when the roofing was being carried out around 11.30 p.m. on Friday. The victim Antaryami Guru, a helper of a vehicle, died while driver Nabakishore Swain, sustained critical injuries.

Disaster response forces such as the National Disaster Response Force and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force personnel conducted an elaborate rescue operation and ruled out anyone being trapped under the roof-frame and concrete. The flight operation was reported to be normal at the airport.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Anup Sahoo said the incident would be thoroughly investigated.