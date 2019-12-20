One dead as protests rock Lucknow

A man died of an alleged firearm injury as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in Lucknow on Thursday, leading to the arrest of at least 55 persons in the State capital. More than two dozen vehicles, including a State bus, TV media OB vans and police vehicles, were torched at different locations as parts of old Lucknow witnessed chaotic scenes.

At least 16 policemen were injured in the clashes and arson, the police said.

Mohammad Waqeel of Daulatganj, an auto driver, died of an “alleged firearm injury”, a spokesperson for the King George Medical University said.

Waqeel’s brother Taufeeq alleged that he was shot by a policeman, a charge denied by DGP O.P. Singh.

“It was an inspector who fired the bullet near the Hussainabad police outpost. There was firing from the police outpost. My friend, who was accompanying [my brother] saw it himself,” said Taufeeq, adding that his brother was not a part of the protests. DGP Singh said the firing was “not done from our side.” “I don’t know how the death occurred. I don’t think it has anything to do with this agitation or police action and police reaction,” Mr. Singh told reporters. Two persons allegedly received gunshot injuries and were being treated at KGMU but there was no confirmation yet if it was linked to protests.