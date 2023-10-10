One crore OPD tokens generated using ABHA-based Scan and Share service within one year of implementation

October 10, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Health Authority (NHA) has on Tuesday generated more than one crore tokens for Out-Patient Department (OPD) registrations using Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA)-based Scan and Share service, according to a Health Ministry release.

The paperless service launched in October 2022 under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) allows patients to scan the QR code placed at the OPD registration counter and share their ABHA profile for instant registration.

This service is currently active in more than 2,600 health facilities across 419 districts in 33 States and Union Territories (UTs) of India.

“The Scan and Share service has seen rapid adoption by States/ UTs in the public health facilities to manage the queues at patient registration counters and offer better service experience to the patients,” said the Ministry.

It adds that statistics from ABDM Public Dashboard show maximum usage at the AIIMS in the cities of Delhi, Bhopal and Raipur.

Also, nine out of the top 15 hospitals are from Uttar Pradesh. Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi are next to Uttar Pradesh in the overall number of OPD tokens generated using ABHA-based Scan and Share service. Government hospitals including AIIMS, New Delhi, SRN Hospital, Prayagraj and AIIMS, Raipur, have emerged as the top performing health facilities for Scan and Share service.

To further promote adoption of Scan and Share service by hospitals and the Digital Solution Companies offering their technology to the health facilities, the NHA also offers incentives for Scan and Share transactions under ABDM’s Digital Health Incentive Scheme.