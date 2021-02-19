One crore cumulative vaccine dose given in 34 days: Ministry

Seven States account for 60.85% of the second doses, with Telangana leading with a 12% share (73,281 beneficiaries)

India had surpassed one crore cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and front line workers (as on Friday 8:00 am), the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. “The country took 34 days to achieve the landmark and is the second fastest in the world to achieve this after USA,’’ it noted.

The country was witnessing a progressive increase in vaccination day by day. Eight States accounted for 57.47% of the total doses administered across the nation. Uttar Pradesh alone accounted for 10.5% (10,70,895). Other States include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar, the Ministry stated.

Seven States accounted for 60.85% of the second doses, with Telangana leading with a 12% share (73,281 beneficiaries).

Data released by the Ministry said 16 States/UTs had not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These include Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh (UT) and Tripura.

The total active case load in the country now stood at 1.39 lakh (1,39,542), with 13,193 new daily cases recorded in the last 24 hours along with 97 fatalities.