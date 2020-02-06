One cop injured as militants hurl grenade at police station in Srinagar

Militants on February 6 hurled a grenade in the direction of a police station in the city, resulting in injuries to one policeman, officials said.

The militants lobbed the grenade towards the Lal Bazaar Police Station in Srinagar which landed near a garbage dump, the officials said, adding that one cop sustained minor injuries in the blast.

However, police is maintaining that it was a “mysterious explosion” near the garbage dump which is being investigated.

Two militants and a CRPF jawan were killed in a shoot out at Shalteng on the outskirts of the city on February 5 while one ultra was captured alive.

The family of the captured militant claims that he had no terror links and was injured in the cross fire between security forces and militants.

Suspect arrested in Lal Chowk case

Meanwhile, a man who allegedly hurled a grenade on CRPF personnel at Lal Chowk in Srinagar was arrested on February 6, official sources said.

A grenade was hurled on CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area of the city on February 2, injuring two jawans and seven civilians.

Naveed Lateef, a resident of Pulwama district, was arrested from the city in the early hours and he is being questioned, the official sources said.

They said Naveed was preparing for the NEET at a coaching centre in Srinagar.

DGP Dilbagh Singh on February 5 had told reporters that police had got clues in the Lal Chowk grenade attack case and a breakthrough was expected soon.