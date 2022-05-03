One case of COVID’s XE variant detected in India: INSACOG

No reports of XE clusters in India yet

No reports of XE clusters in India yet

India has one confirmed case of the XE variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG) said in a bulletin for April 25, released on Tuesday. However, the location of this variant has not been identified.

“As compared to the previous week, 12 states have shown an increase in cases, while 19 states have shown a decline,” the bulletin said. It said the suspected recombinant sequences were undergoing further analysis.

“BA.2.10 and BA.2.12 are BA.2 sub-lineages that have been detected and many old BA.2 sequences have been reclassified into these new sub-lineages. So far these sub-lineages are not reported to be associated with increased severity of disease,” the bulletin said, adding that there are no reports of XE clusters across India as yet.