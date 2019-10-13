One arrested for snatching purse of PM Modi’s niece, stolen items recovered

One person was arrested on Sunday for snatching the handbag of Damyanti Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece.

Ms. Modi had reported that two bike-borne men had snatched her handbag near the Gujrati Samiti guest house in Civil Lines on Saturday morning. Her bag had contained about ₹50,000 in cash, two mobile phones and some documents, she said.

Police said that cash totalling ₹56,000, the phones as well as the documents were recovered.

One Gaurav, 21, who was nabbed from Sonepat, was allegedly found to be in possession of the stolen items. Police said efforts were on to nab the other suspect, said to be Akash alias Badal.

A CCTV footage had shown the suspects riding a bike and carrying a purse, police said. The bike allegedly used in the offence has been recovered from Sultanpuri, where it was parked at Gaurav’s aunt's house, police said.